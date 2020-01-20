Speaker Pema Jungney Congratulates BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, on behalf of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, congratulates Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda on being elected as the 14th President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the congratulatory letter, the Speaker wrote, “You have devoted and served in Indian Politics for a long period of time and Particularly in BJP. You have also been an exemplary working President of BJP and therefore this election clearly reflects your charismatic leadership quality as well as the huge degree of trust and confidence that the party has in you.”

“You are also a follower and believer of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and a long-time supporter of Tibet. Tibetan Parliamentarian delegation also had the privilege to meet you several times in Delhi and Dharamshala, H.P.,” he wrote.

Speaker further added “Honorable sir, you are aware and well-known about the cause of Tibet, So we hope and believe that you and your party will render firm support under your leadership. Through Middle Way Approach we seek genuine autonomy within the framework of the People’s Republic of China serving the interest of both China and Tibet. We also look forward to have a peaceful dialogue between Chinese authorities and envoys of His Holiness the Dalai Lama which has come to a standstill after the 9th round of Negotiation in January 2010. We hope you will support and help to resume the peaceful dialogue.”

“On behalf of Tibetans inside and outside Tibet, we express our profound gratitude to the People and Government of India for the support and assistance given to the cause of Tibet and the Tibetans for the last 60 years in exile. We are indebted to you,” the Speaker wrote.

The Speaker concluded his congratulatory letter stating, “Once again, congratulations and I wish you and your party under your president-ship a great success and best wishes for the endeavours ahead.”

Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda is the former Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and a member of Raj Sabha from Himachal Pradesh and Parliamentary Board Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party.

