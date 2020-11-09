Speaker Pema Jungney congratulates US President-elect Joseph R Biden

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on behalf of Tibetans in and outside Tibet and the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartiest congratulations to the US President-elect Joseph Biden and his party for the great victory in the race to the White House. He also paid his sincere congratulations to the Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on becoming the first woman in history to win the office.

Joining world leaders in congratulating the President-elect, the Speaker wrote to Joseph Biden and greeted with Tashi Delek and Felicitations on becoming the 46th President of the United States of America.

He wrote, “Your Excellency, Tibetans living under the repressive Chinese rule and across the free world are eternally grateful to the people and the government of the United States of America for their consistent support towards the cause of Tibet. The United States has maintained a cordial relationship with Tibetan Supreme leader His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama and as stated in September by your honorable, we hope it will be continued under your leadership as well.”

“Following the illegal occupation of Tibet by Communist China, the people and government of the United States remain a staunch supporter to the Tibetan people and to the non-violent struggle of Tibet. On the basis of the Middle way approach, we seek genuine autonomy within the framework of China benefiting both sides. Tibetans inside Tibet are still suffering under Communist China, deprived of basic human rights, including freedom of speech and expression, freedom of religious belief, and others. To resolve the long-standing issue of Tibet, we have been trying our best from our end to peacefully negotiate with the Chinese government after the last and the tenth round of dialogue in 2010 but so far this effort remains futile with no positive response from their end. We are hopeful that under your leadership you will help us resume this Sino-Tibet dialogue.”

“The situation in Tibet remains grim and bleak despite China’s lofty claims of having liberated and developed Tibet for the past 60 years. Since 2009, 154 Tibetans in Tibet have self-immolated in protest against China’s atrocious rule in Tibet, calling for freedom in Tibet and the return of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in their last words.”

“The US has been very supportive towards our issue and we are confident that under Biden-Harris administration, the United States will continue this longstanding friendship and support. We are hopeful that the US under your leadership will re-energise the international efforts to resolve the issue of Tibet amicably with China based on the Middle Way Approach. We are thankful and optimistic of your statement in September this year committing to sanction Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet and re-assuring your support for the Tibetan people. We look forward towards a very effective tenure under your leadership.”

“We hope and pray that your courage and wisdom will guide the United States and the world to peace and prosperity in the years to come,” concluded the Speaker.

