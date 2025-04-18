Speaker Tenphel Addresses Silver Jubilee of Science for Monks and Nuns Initiate Held in Dharamshala

Dharamshala: The inaugural program of the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Science for Monks and Nuns Initiative was held earlier today, April 15, 2025, at Thekchen Choeling Temple in Dharamshala.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Kyabje Samdhong Rinpoche and Special Guest Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, along with Bobby Sager, Chair of Science for Monks and Nuns. Other esteemed guests included Chief Supreme Justice Commissioner Yeshi Wangmo, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Kalon Changra Tharlam Dolma, LTWA Director Geshe Lhakdor and several distinguished attendees.

Addressing the gathering, the Speaker applauded the initiative of imparting scientific knowledge to Tibetan monks and nuns under the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives (LTWA). He acknowledged His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s farsighted vision of benefiting humanity, particularly His Holiness’s aspiration to forge a meaningful bridge between Tibetan Buddhist practices and modern science.

He emphasized the importance of harnessing the benefits of modern education alongside traditional Tibetan education. In particular, he highlighted the value of scientific methodology- a systematic approach to problem-solving and knowledge acquisition through observation, hypothesis formation, prediction, experimentation, and conclusion- similar to Buddhist approach for practicing Buddhists.

The Speaker further highlighted His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s classification of Tibetan Buddhism into three distinct categories, philosophy, science, and religion and emphasized the vast volumes of Buddhist teachings and commentaries that contain profound and exceptional knowledge.

The Science for Monks and Nuns (SFM) initiative, introduced under the guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, aims to nurture leaders within the Tibetan monastic community who can actively engage with science through learning and dialogue. The program provides monks and nuns in India and other regions with workshops, training, and research opportunities to deepen their understanding of science while enriching the dialogue between science and spirituality.