Swedish Parliamentary Delegation Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 4th September 2023: The delegation from Swedish Parliament led by MP Margareta Elisabeth Cederfelt of the Moderate Party along with Carl Mattias Bjornerstedt (Chairperson) & Kristina Eva Maria Bjornerstedt of Swedish Tibet Committee (TSG) visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel along with members of the Standing Committee and members of the Rules and Regulation Review Committee had a very productive meeting discussing the issue of Tibet with the Swedish delegation.

The delegates were taken on a tour of parliament hall and were briefed on the functioning, composition, and structure of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile by the Speaker.

Addressing the meeting, the Speaker introduced each member of the Standing Committee and the Rules and Regulation Committee and their roles in their respective committees. The Speaker further briefed the visiting Swedish delegation on the unicameral system of the TPiE with 45 members, its biannual parliament sessions, and its different committees.

He also explained the role of the TPiE in enacting rules and regulation of the CTA, liaising with governments, parliaments, NGOs, and individuals across the world to garner support for the cause of Tibet, and so forth.

Introducing the World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet (WPCT), the Speaker explained the role and objective of the International Network of Parliamentarians on Tibet (INPaT) – a platform for the international lawmakers to make their contribution toward the resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict – and thereby urged the MPs to join the platform.

MP Margareta Elisabeth Cederfelt on behalf of the delegation thanked the Tibetan parliament for receiving them and gave a brief account of the delegation’s visit to Dharamshala including their audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, meeting with the Sikyong, and others.

During their meeting at the Standing Committee’s hall, the Swedish MPs were introduced to the International Network of Parliamentarians on Tibet (INPaT) by Ms. Lobsang Tsomo, the coordinator for INPaT. Ms. Tsomo explained that the mission of INPaT is to support the Tibetan people and actively promote an early resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict, all by the principles and norms of international law and the non-violent approach pursued by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan Parliament in Exile and the Central Tibetan Administration. She also presented the goals & activities, and core group & secretariat of the INPaT .

The lawmakers from Sweden graciously agreed to be members of the INPaT.

The Swedish parliamentary delegation consisted of MP Margareta Elisabeth Cederfelt, the Moderate Party; MP Richard Johannes Jomshof, Sweden Democrats; MP Gudrun Margareta Brunegard, Christian Democrats; MP Johanna Hornberger, the Moderate Party; MP Marie Charlotte Nicholson, the Moderate Party; MP Maria Viktoria Stockhaus, the Moderate Party; MP Alexandra Anstrell, the Moderate Party; MP Ann-Sofie Lifvenhage, the Moderate Party; MP Janine Sofia Alm Ericson, the Green Party; and MP John E Weinerhall, the Moderate Party; MP Björn Söder, Sweden Democrats.

The delegation from Sweden were accompanied by Sonam Tsering Frasi, Representative, Office of Tibet, London; and Lobsang Choedon Samten, Secretary, Office of Tibet, London.