Taiwanese Parliamentarian Hung Sun Han visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: Taiwanese Parliamentarian Hung Sun Han visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and met with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang on 4th July 2023.

Welcoming the Taiwanese parliamentarian to the parliament and to Dharamshala, the Speakers extended their appreciation and gratitude to the MP for partaking in the 8th world parliamentarians convention on Tibet held in Washington DC in June 2022.

During their meeting, the MP shared his experience of visiting Dharamshala in 2006. He also spoke on the current status of Taiwan which is facing immense pressure from China and has been gathering concerns of many lately.

He further said that Taiwanese have a lot to learn from the history of Tibet and experience of Tibetans and highlighted the significance of coordination within Tibetans, Taiwanese, Mongolians, and Uyghurs.

The speakers spoke on the misinformation spread by the Chinese government for their political gain and on the need for stronger ties between the Taiwanese and Tibetan parliaments. They also spoke on the need for more participation in the International Network of Parliamentarians on Tibet (INPaT) from the lawmakers of Taiwan and other democratic nations.