The Eighth Day of the Budget Session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

The eighth day of the 10th Parliament Session

Dharamsala: Chaired by Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, the eighth day of the 10th session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile convened at 9:30 am with continuation of the discussion on the Department of Health (DoHe) from the previous sitting.

A total of 26 Parliamentarians participated in the deliberation on the undertaking of the Department of Health, many of whom expressed their appreciation to the Department of Health, NGOs, individuals, Tibetan Reception Centre, Tibet TV, Indo Tibetan Friendship Association, and others for their invaluable contribution in providing service and information during the time of the pandemic.

Focusing on the unique feature of Sowa Rigpa (centuries-old traditional Tibetan medicine), Parliamentarians discussed the need of preserving, and upgrading the Sowa Rigpa with the current medical system. Issues like the basic necessity of drinking water facility, open gyms, sanitation, and waste disposal were also raised in house.

Kalon Choekyong Wangchuk (Department of Health) provided answers to the queries made by the Parliamentarians on the department’s handling of mental health, substance abuse, internet addiction, COVID screening, detection of H. Pylori bacteria, facilitation of quarantine centers, etc.

While providing clarification to some of the questions raised in the Parliament, the Kalon appreciated the positive impact created by the initiative taken by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, H. H. the Sakya Gongma Rinpoche, H. E. the Ganden Tri Rinpoche, and other high lamas by receiving the covid vaccine, which has helped in breaking the taboos associated with the covid. Likewise, he encouraged all the eligible Tibetans to receive the vaccine and at the same time informed the house that the eligible dignitaries of CTA have also received the vaccine.

Following the list of business, the afternoon session began with financial business, the Revised Appropriation bill of 2020-2021, and the Appropriation bill of 2021-2022, presented by Deputy Speaker Ven. Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok and supported by the Chairman of the Budget Estimate Committee Ven. Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, where the revised appropriation Act of 2020-2021 and the Appropriation Act of 2021-2022 were passed unanimously in the house.

As per document no- 34, the revised appropriation act of 2020-2021 authorized issue and appropriation of a total of Rs. 3,548,240,461/ for the expenditure (annual budget and interim budget) proposed to be made from consolidated fund and the funds not included in the consolidated fund and a total income of Rs. 3,429,736,086/ to be accumulated by Kashag.

And as per document no 35, the appropriation act of 2021-2022 authorized issue and appropriation of a total amount of Rs. 2,751,853,861/ for the expenditure (annual budget) proposed to be made from consolidated fund and the funds not included in the consolidated fund and a total income of Rs. 3,010,328,942/ to be accumulated by Kashag.

While discussing the undertaking of the Department of Education, queries on scholarships for students, increasing teacher’s salary, update on transfer of Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) schools to Sambhota Tibetan Schools Society (STSS) were raised in house, to which the Kalon Dr. Pema Yangchen provided the needed clarifications.

Parliamentarians also appreciated the excellent result of Tibetan students obtained in 2020 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination, and lauded the hard work done by teachers, schools, and the Department of Education. Deliberation on the undertaking of the Department of Education will continue in the next sitting.

The session adjourned at 5:00 pm until 9:30 am of the next morning.

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok presenting Appropriation Act of 2021-2022

Budget Estimate Committee Chairman Parliamentarian Khenpo Sonam Tenphel supporting Appropriation Act of 2021-2022

Kalon Choekyong Wangchuk providing clarification in the house

Kalon Dr. Pema Yanhchen answering questions raised in the house