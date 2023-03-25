The Fifth Session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Adjourns

Dharamshala: The fifth session, the budget session, of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile concluded earlier today on 25th of March 2023.

Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the final day of the session began with three official motions, starting with the tabling of an official resolution to constitute a Rules and Regulations Review Committee in the house. The house consisting of the Sikyong, DoS Kalon, and parliamentarians shared their opinions and concerns over the constitution of a Rules and Regulation Review Committee which was eventually passed with a majority vote.

As per the resolution, members of the Review Committee will be appointed by the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker. The appointed members will then review the rules and regulations of the Central Tibetan Administration including the Charter and submit their reviewed report to the Parliamentary Secretariat by the end of Feb 2024.

Likewise, an official resolution instructing the board members of the Gang-Jong Development Finance Private Limited through the Department of Finance (CTA) to follow up on the Gang-Jong Development Finance Private Limited’s transition to an autonomous entity, based on the report of the Ad Hoc Committee and adhering to the rules of the Reserve Bank of India, was too passed with a majority vote.

Thereafter, an official resolution for the 11th Public Accounts Report was passed acknowledging the cleared accounts of the offices of the Central Tibetan Administration that were recorded in the report and further instructed the Kashag to follow up on the committee’s report.

The House proceeded with the legislative procedure’s third reading and adoption, amendments to Article 5 (I), Article 6 (V)(VI)(VII), Article 7 (XII), Article 9 (V)(VIII), Article 12 (I to XI) of the Rules and Regulation for allotment of residential quarters for staff and former staff were adopted unanimously.

And an amendment to Article 9 of the Rules of Budget and amendments to Articles 7, 10, & 18 of the Rules and Regulation for Tibetan Voluntary Contribution and other contributions were also adopted unanimously.

The Revised Appropriation Act of 2022-2023 and the Appropriation Act of 2023-2024 were presented by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and supported by the Chairperson of the Budget Estimate Committee Youdon Aukatsang, where the revised appropriation Act was passed unanimously while the Appropriation Act was passed with a high majority in the house.

As per document no 40, the revised appropriation act of 2022-2023 authorized the issue and appropriation of a total of Rs. 2,935,742,298/ for the expenditure (annual budget and interim budget) proposed to be made from the consolidated fund.

And as per document no 41, the appropriation act of 2023-2024 authorized the issue and appropriation of a total amount of Rs. 3,034,006,055/ for the expenditure (annual budget) proposed to be made from the consolidated fund.

Afterward, the Secretary-General of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat Mr. Sonam Dorjee read out the leave of absence of the Parliament Members before the Speaker gave his conclusion speech.

The Speaker in his conclusion speech thanked the Sikyong, the Kalons, and parliamentarians for their participation and cooperation. He further informed the house of the obituary reference, solidarity resolution, resolution of gratitude to the former US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 11th Public Accounts Committee report, a resolution to follow up on the Gang Jong Development Finance Private Limited (GDF), legislature amendments, financial business, and other official resolutions passed in this session. He also briefed them on the upcoming parliamentary programs.

Emphasizing the significance of unity, the Speaker advised everyone to consolidate their effort to further the common cause of Tibet and to abstain from the affliction of regionalism which also goes against the wish of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. In order to yield fruitful and constructive deliberation, the Speaker advised the lawmakers to observe their conduct during the debate and follow the Rules and Regulations of procedure and conduct of the business of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

He thanked the Department of Finance, the Department of Information and International Relations, the Department of Security, the Department of Health, the Electrician of the Department of Home, and the Parliamentary Secretariat for their assistance during the ten-day parliament session.

The session adjourned sine die at 2: 50 pm.