The First Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Commences Today

Dharamsala: The first Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile scheduled to be held for 2 days from 11-12 October commenced with the Speaker’s session commencement announcement at 9:30 am today.

The session began with the singing of the Tibetan national anthem in the parliament hall, assembled with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and its Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration, and Parliament Members. It was followed by the Speaker’s session opening speech and the appointment of Acting Speaker and Ad Hoc committee members.

Speaker in his opening address introduced the brief agenda set for the scheduled days of the session, he asked Parliament Members present there to be observant of the words and speeches used in the Parliament and urged their cooperation in delivering collective effort to resolve the issue of Tibet.

Following the fifth list of business, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration extended his greeting to the newly elected Parliament Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Thereafter, the list of business marking the official obituary reference was followed with Parliamentarian Ven. Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen paying tribute to Shri Naresh Mathur, Indian Supreme Court Advocate, who passed away on 26th April 2021.

Likewise, official obituary references to Tibet supporters Shri Dwarko Sundrani (last active disciple of Mahatma Gandhi), Shri Soli Sarabjee (former Attorney General of India), Shri Dauji Gupta (former Mayor of Lucknow), Shri Chaudhary Ajit Singh (leader of Rashtriya Lok Dal), Dr. Alfredo Matrinez Moreno (lawyer) were paid by Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim, Parliamentarian Choedak Gyatso, Parliamentarian Geshe Gangri and Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam respectively.

Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar paid tribute to former Tibetan Parliamentarian Gyalrong Tsewang who passed away on 26th May 2021 and official obituary reference to former Tibetan Parliamentarian Dikyi Dolkar, who succumbed to covid-19 on 21st August 2021, was paid by Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong.

The house then observed a minute of silence to mourn the official obituary references. A total of 8 official obituary references were paid in the morning session, which included obituary references for 6 Tibet supporters & prominent politicians and 2 former Tibetan Parliamentarians.

Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel presented the official solidarity motion on the critical situations inside Tibet, which was supported by Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende. The official solidarity motion highlighted the critical situation inside Tibet by describing the destruction of Tibet’s culture and religion, human rights violations, and environmental destruction, information censorship, and so forth.

The session continued with Sikyong Penpa Tsering presenting Kashag’s clarification. The motion for debate on the Kashag’s clarification was tabled by Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar and supported by Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong.

Following that, Legislative Procedure-First and Second Reading on amendment of Article 63 (II)(b) of the Charter of Tibetans-in-Exile, the amendment proposed by Parliamentarian Mr. Choedak Gyatso and supported by Parliamentarian Ven. Geshe Gangri was repealed after it failed to receive the required number of votes in the house.

Today’s session witnessed the nomination and approval of Ms. Norzin Dolma, Ms. Changra Tharlam Dolma, and Ms. Gyari Dolma for the posts of 16th Kashag’s Kalon.

The first day of the 1st session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile was adjourned at 5 pm.