The Tenth Public Accounts Commitee concludes today

The Tenth Public Account Committee members Ms. Samten Choedon, Ms. Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar,Ven. Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan (Chairman), Mr. Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa (Secretary), and Ms. Tsering Lhamo. (L to R)

Dharamsala, 30 October 2020: Today the Tenth Public Accounts Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile successfully concluded its review on the audit reports and its responses of the 201 offices of the Central Tibetan Administration and the autonomous bodies for the fiscal year 2016-2017, and on the follow-ups by the administration on the review report submitted by the Ninth Public Accounts Committee.

The Tenth Public Account Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, consisting of Ven. Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan (Chairman), Mr. Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa (Secretary), Ms. Tsering Lhamo, Ms. Samten Choedon, and Ms. Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, commenced the review on 11 December 2019 with its inquiry on the accounts of the offices of the CTA that has been audited, soon-to-be audited, and the ones that are not audited for the fiscal year 2016-2017 from the Office of the Auditor General. The Tenth Public Accounts Committee then received a list of 258 offices or sections that have been audited, 1 office soon-to-be audited, 5 offices which have been audited but the reports are yet to be submitted, 4 sections which can not be audited, and 49 sections that have not submitted their responses to the audit reports.

Starting with the offices that have not submitted their responses to the audit report, the Public Accounts Committee directed all the respective departments to submit the required responses on a set time limit. Followed by reviewing audit reports, responses to the audit reports, responses to the questions in regard to doubts, clarifications, etc of 201 offices and sections. The committee has decided on 2704 follow-ups of the audit reports, lapses, etc.

The committee has made 690 inquiries on 141 offices by summoning the secretaries, auditors, respective heads, etc. After 24 March the committee continued its inquiry through phone to related offices due to the pandemic caused by COVID 19.

With the requisite guidance from the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker and based on the special audit report, the Tenth Public Accounts Committee will present its report during the 10th session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The committee also submitted the report with recommendation letter and some continual review of 820 unsettled accounts of the CTA by the next Public Accounts Committee to the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat.

Ven. Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten, the Chairman of the Committee answering media



The Tenth Public Account Committee members Ms. Samten Choedon, Ms. Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar,Ven. Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan (Chairman), Mr. Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa (Secretary), and Ms. Tsering Lhamo. (L to R)