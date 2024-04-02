Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosts farewell tea party to the outgoing Standing Committee Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala, 2nd April 2024: Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosted a farewell tea party for the outgoing Standing Committee Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende at 10 am today in the Standing Committee Hall.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel thanked the outgoing parliamentarians for their cooperation in the past years of working together as Standing Committee members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The Speaker wished them success in all their future endeavors and presented them with the traditional ceremonial scarves as a token of gratitude.

The outgoing members were part of the third Standing Committee of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and served at the Standing Committee for two and half years.