Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Organizes Five-day Brainstorming and Strategic Meeting

Dharuhera, Haryana: Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile organized a five-day brainstorming and strategic meeting from 19th September 2022 to 23rd September 2022 today at Dharuhera in Haryana, near to Delhi. This meeting is being attended by all the parliamentarians of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile led by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang.

In the opening session, the Speaker announced to the parliamentarians the procedure of organizing the meeting from its initial phase to its final moment, he clarified how the Speakers for the five-day meeting who are influential scholars and dignitaries were invited to make the best out of this meeting.

Advising the parliamentarian to pay their rapt attention, the Speaker further informed the attendees of the agendas that are going to be discussed and strategized during the meeting and asked them to bring the collective effort of everyone to make the meeting productive and successful.

The meeting commenced with Margaret Curran, former Scottish and member of House of Commons, the United Kingdom, making a presentation on strategic planning, international advocacy, and communications strategy.

Topics including ways to build an effective advocacy strategy and setting priorities with the available tools and platforms were deliberated with parliamentarians enthusiastically participating in the meeting.

Parliamentarians were active in sharing their thoughts and raising their doubts on key advocacy skills, the art of communication, and on ways to maximize their influence while engaging in the activities set exclusively to make the meeting more constructive.

In the following days, parliamentarians will be briefed on numerous other topics including China’s policy on Tibet, Asia and especially India’s role in Tibet’s issue, the Tibet factor in ASEAN countries relationship, outreaching Indian parliamentarians, implications of Chinese military strategy for Tibet, India, and for the world at large.

Relevance of Tibet in International Relations, geopolitical issues on climate change, and importance of media on Tibetan issues will also be discussed in the later part of the conference.