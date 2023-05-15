Tibetan Parliamentarian Dorjee Tseten successfully concludes his official visitation to Dharamshala and Dalhousie 

Dharamsala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarian Dorjee Tseten successfully concluded his official visit to meet the Tibetans under the jurisdiction of the Settlement office of Dharamshala and nearby places from 8th to 12th May followed by a visit to the Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement, Dalhousie on 13th and 14th May 2023.

On the first day, Parliamentarian accompanied by Local Tibetan Assembly Chairperson Dawa Tsering, Settlement Officer Kunchok Migmar, and Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement representative Ngawang Yeshi visited Men-Tsee-Khang, Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts, Upper Tibetan Children’s Village, and Mcleod Ganj with Parliamentarian speaking on current critical situation inside Tibet, contribution of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, changing geopolitics, functions of Tibetan Parliament and CTA in general including reports on the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s fifth session along with recent developments in the Tibetan community. The public talks were followed by a Q&A session.

On the second day the Parliamentarian visited Gangkyi Petoen School, Lower Tibetan Children’s Village, Sambhota Schools Head Office, Petoen School, Sherab Gatseling School. Following which Parliamentarian visited Norbulingka Institute and held a meeting with Institutes staff and visited Dolmaling Nunnery.

Next day, the Parliamentarian visited Shugsheb Nunerary, Jamyang Choeling Nunnery and Sarah College for Higher Tibetan Studies. In the afternoon the parliamentarian visited Shalu Monastery and Karma Drubgyu Thargay Ling Nunnery at Trilokpur interacting with the monks and nuns at their respective monastery and nunneries. The Parliamentarian answered questions asked by the audience members.

Fourth day program began with a visit to Gopalpur where the parliamentarian met and interacted with the teachers, staff, and students of TCV Gopalpur. Following which a meeting was arranged with the Tibetan garment sellers of Chamunda listened to their concerns and thereafter the parliamentarian headed towards Gyuto Monastery for the public meeting and spoke on the previously mentioned topics and answered questions asked by the monks. After the talk parliamentarian Dorjee Tseten and local representatives seek an audience of Gyuto monastery Khenrinpoche Gangkar Choktrul Rinpoche.

On the last day of his visitation program in Dharamsala, the Parliamentarian held an internal meeting with the Tibetan Settlement Office, members of the Local Tibetan Assembly and Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement at the new Tibetan community hall. Following that parliamentarian along with members visited the old Tibetan settlement office and Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement. In the afternoon the Parliamentarian held a public meeting for Tibetan residents in and around Norbuling and visited Jonang Kalachakra Meditation Institute and Nyingtopling. Thereafter the Parliamentarian visited the Tibetan Reception Centre to meet with new comer Tibetans from Tibet to hear their concern and situation.

At 2pm, May 13th Parliamentarians arrived at Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement Dalhousie. In the evening Parliamentarians accompanied by Local Tibetan Assembly Chairperson Phurbu Damdul, Settlement Officer Phurbu Tsering and Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement President Samdup Choegyal visited Drepung Loseling Monastery. Next day began with the visit to Gyuto Monastery and offices of the Local Tibetan Assembly, Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, Sambhota Tibetan School, the Handicraft Center and all the non government organisations in the region. In the afternoon the Parliamentarian held an internal meeting with the representatives of all the government and non government organisations. The program concluded with a public meeting at the Tibetan Handicraft Center Guest house. During the MP’s visit, he spoke on the aforementioned topics and answered questions asked by the public.

The visitation program successfully concluded with a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the general public chronicled by the parliamentarian that will be forwarded to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.