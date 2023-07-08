Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Advocates Tibet in Germany.

Dharamshala: Tibetan parliamentary delegation in Europe consisting of parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin, Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, and Dorjee Tseten after concluding their advocacy in France continued their official visitation in Germany.

As the Tibetan MPs reached Berlin in Germany on 5th July, they were received by Representative Thinley Chukki of the Geneva Tibet Bureau, President and Vice-president of the Tibetan community, and public.

On 7th July, the Tibetan parliamentary delegates accompanied by representative Chukki had a meeting with the members of the German parliamentary support group for Tibet – MP Michael Brand (Chair), MP Nadja Sthamer MP Maria Klein-Schmeink, MP Peter Heid, and MP Erwin Rueddel – from four different political parties. During the meeting, the Tibetan lawmakers apprised the German MPs on adding Tibet to German’s new policy in its dealings with China which is in development and on the need of appointing a special Tibetan coordinator for European parliament.

Tibetan lawmakers extended their gratitude to the MPs for sending a letter to the Chinese embassy following the German federal foreign office’s call for the closure of colonial boarding schools in Tibet in a meeting held with the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid and presented them with documents and books on Tibet.

Acknowledging the appeals of the Tibetan delegates, the MPs accepted their invitation to Dharamshala. The German MPs along with Tibetan MPs and representative Chukki extended their warm birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on His 88th birthday through social networks.

They were then taken on a tour of the German parliament.

During the meeting, the Tibetan MPs were accompanied by Kai Muller, ICT Germany Executive Director and Tezyn Zochbauer, President of the German Tibet support group.