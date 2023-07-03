Tibetan parliamentary delegation concludes official visit to Belgium

Antwerp, 1st July 2023: A parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin, Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, and Dorjee Tseten successfully concluded their official visit to Belgium.

On 30th July, the delegation paid a visit to the office of Tibet in Brussels where they were received by representative Rigzin Choedon Genkhang, secretary Thinley Wangdue, and staff of Bureau du Tibet.

The parliamentary delegation then paid a courtesy call upon Belgian Senator Karl Vanlouwe and apprised him of the ever critical situation inside Tibet and impact of the Tibet-China conflict to the world with the presentation of Tibet related documents and books.

The senator assured his support to Tibet and shared his experience of visiting Tibet to the Tibetan MPs. The senator also took the Tibetan lawmakers on a tour of the Flemish Parliament.

The Tibetan MPs then paid their obeisance at the Kagyue Samye Dzong dharma centre and had a meeting with Carlo Luckx, the president of the Belgium Buddhist Union. The president briefed the visiting MPs on the union’s effort of getting Buddhism recognized by the Belgian government as other religions which would be very beneficial for the dharma centres there. The Tibetan delegates offered any assistance if needed from the department of religion and culture of the Central Tibetan Administration to the union.

On 1st July, the Tibetan MPs left for Antwerp, also known as the diamond capital of the world, and met with the Tibetan community there. They held two-hour long public talks and Q&A sessions with the public.

Before wrapping up their official visit to Belgium, the MPs attended the advance 88th birthday celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama organized by the Tibetan community. The celebration featured vibrant cultural presentations from students of weekend schools and parents association.