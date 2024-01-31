Tibetan parliamentary Delegation Concludes Tibet Advocacy in Indore

Dharamshala: As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s state advocacy programs, a delegation led by MPs Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Tenzin Choezin successfully concluded their advocacy efforts in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The MPs addressed the audience at Sage University of Indore, shedding light on the current alarming situation in Tibet and discussing how India and its citizens could contribute to the just cause of Tibet. The talk session drew participation from approximately 300 students and faculty members, who actively engaged in a Q&A session afterward.

In a significant announcement, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Mayank Saxena declared the establishment of a new research section dedicated to Tibet within the university.

Following the academic engagement, the delegation conducted a press conference at Indore’s State Press Club, focusing on the critical situation in Tibet, the evolution of democratic polity in the Central Tibetan Administration, and other pressing issues. An interactive Q&A session ensued, involving 23 media persons, including 15 from press media, 4 YouTube channels, and 4 video reporters.

Subsequently, the MPs addressed around 250 students and faculty members of Acropolis Institute of Management Studies and Research. Emphasizing the importance of proper research on the historical facts of Tibet, they clarified that it is the Indo-Tibetan border, not the Sino-Indian border. Students were urged to exercise mindfulness when using terms that could significantly influence perceptions.

In recognition of their contributions, Dr. Anant Gwal, Dean of the institute, and others were honored with Tibetan ceremonial scarves and mementos from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile by the MPs. After concluding their Tibet advocacy efforts in Madhya Pradesh, the delegation, accompanied by the Tibetan Settlement Officer (TSO) and Secretary of Mainpat Tibetan Settlement, proceeded to Chhattisgarh.