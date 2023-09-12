Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Concludes Tibet Advocacy in Ladakh

Dharamshala: A parliamentary delegation of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile consisting of parliamentarians Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel successfully concluded their Tibet advocacy campaign in Ladakh.

On 11th September, the delegation called on Shri Tashi Gyaltsen, Chief Executive Councillor (UT Ladakh); Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgya, Member of Lok Sabha; Smt. Rinchen Lhamo, Member of Minority Commission India; Shri Thupten Chewang, President of Ladakh Buddhist Association and former M P& CEC; Shri Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Executive Councillor and Special Welfare Coordinator for Tibetans; and Shri Delda Namgyal, Former MLA and Sarpanch.

During their meetings, the Tibetan lawmakers advocated support for the just cause of Tibet and presented them with the ten-point appeal letter from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. They were also presented with a Tibetan ceremonial scarf (Khata), and TPiE documents outlining the issue of Tibet.