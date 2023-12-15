Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation, Led by Deputy Speaker, Engages with Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Speaker, Ministers, MLAs

Delhi, 15th December 2023: As part of their persistent advocacy efforts in Delhi, a delegation from the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, led by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and comprised of Members of Parliament Tenpa Yarphel, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, and Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi, visited the Delhi Vidhan Sabha to confer with its Speaker and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The delegation initiated the fourth day of their advocacy campaign by meeting with Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, and Former Minister of the Maharashtra Government. Additionally, they engaged with Shri Hritik Ghuge, Advisor to the office of the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology of Lok Sabha, and other dignitaries.

Following these engagements, the delegation received a gracious welcome at the ongoing session of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha. They held discussions with Speaker Shri Ram Niwas Goel, followed by meetings with Smt. Atishi Marlena, Delhi’s Minister of Education, Shri Gopal Rai, Delhi’s Minister for Environment, Shri Ajay Dutt, MLA, Shri Madan Lal, MLA, Smt. Bhavana Gaur, MLA, Smt. Pramila Tokas, MLA, and several other MLAs. The Tibetan delegation also shared a lunch with the Speaker and other MLAs at the Vidhan Sabha.

Later in the evening, the Tibetan delegation convened a meeting with Shri Indresh Kumar, a senior leader of Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh (RSS) and Chief Patron of the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch (BTSM), a pan-Indian Tibet support group.

In the course of their meetings, Tashi Dekyi from the India Tibet Coordination Office and Tenzin Choeying from the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat accompanied the Tibetan parliamentary delegation.