Dharamshala: As a part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s Tibet advocacy campaign in various Indian states, parliamentarians Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Wangdue Dorjee, and Pema Tso are scheduled to visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 19th of November to 2nd of December 2023.

The Tibetan MPs will have programs in Uttarakhand from 20th to 23rd November 2023 followed by programs in Uttar Pradesh from 24th November to 1st December 2023.