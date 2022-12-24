Tibetan parliamentary delegation’s second group call on Indian MPs on second day of the Tibet advocacy campaign.

New Delhi, 23rd Dec 2022: The ongoing Tibetan Parliamentary delegation’s second group comprising of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, and Lobsang Thupten accompanied by Parliamentary Secretariat staff Tenzin Seldon had meetings with 6 Indian lawmakers from both the houses including Shri Vijay Kumar, MP Lok Sabha, Gaya (Bihar) JDU; Shri Ramalingam M.P. (Lok Sabha) DMK Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu; Shri Prataprao Jadhav, MP Lok Sabha, Buldhana (Maharashtra), Shiv Sena; Shri V.K. Sreekandan, member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Palakkad -(Kerala); Smt. Supriya Sadanand Sule, MP Lok Sabha, Baramati (Maharashtra), NCP; and Shri Anil Hegde, Member of Rajya Sabha, JDU (Bihar).

During their meeting with the aforementioned MPs, the Tibetan delegates appealed the MPs to make PRC leadership accountable to uphold international law and treat Tibet as a matter of international concern, not China’s internal affair, to take the Tibetan issue with great urgency and gravely as China continues to threaten the security of India with the border clash that keeps happening now and then, to support an early resumption of dialogue with the representatives of His Holiness and the Chinese Government, and to pay attention to Tibet Plateau as it is being destructed by China through every means to attain economic advantage which significantly affects India and the whole world at large.