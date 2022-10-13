Transition in the Members of the Standing Committee of the TPiE

Dharamsala, 13th Oct 2022: Today the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile welcomed new members for its second Standing Committee from Utsang and Domey provinces with the allocation of the new members into different sections and responsibilities.

Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen from Utsang province and parliamentarians Tsering Lhamo and Lobsang Thupten from Dhomey province have joined the Standing Committee as its new members, while the rest of the members of the Standing Committee remained the same.

At 10 am in the Library cum Conference Hall, the new members of the second Standing Committee of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile were greeted and welcomed by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel. Considering the significance of the Standing Committee, he reiterated the importance of working together as a team by the members of the Standing Committee and bringing out the collective effort of everyone for a productive year.

As per Clause VI of the Standing Committee’s rules and regulation under the Rules and Regulation of Central Tibetan Administration, the newly commenced Standing Committee members were allocated into the respective three sections for the duration of one year from October 9, 2022, to October 8, 2023, as follows:

Gyundrel Deytsen (Finance) :

Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen

Chabsi Deytsen (Political) :

Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende Parliamentarian Tsering Lhamo Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong

Zinkyong Tokship Deytsen (Administration):