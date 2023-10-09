Transition in the Members of the Standing Committee of TPiE

Dharamsala, 9th Oct 2023: Today the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile welcomed new members for its third Standing Committee from Dotoe and Domey provinces with the allocation of the new members into different sections and responsibilities.

Parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal from Dotoe province and parliamentarians Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi and Geshe Ngaba Gangri from Domey province have joined the Standing Committee as its new members, while the rest of the members of the Standing Committee remained the same.

In the Library cum Standing Committee Hall, the new members of the third Standing Committee of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile were greeted and welcomed by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and the rest of the Standing Committee.

Considering the significance of the Standing Committee, the Speaker reiterated the importance of working together as a team and bringing out the collective effort of everyone for a productive year.

Explaining roles and responsibilities of different sections of the Standing Committee, the Speaker urged members’ cooperation and participation in performing their respective roles and duties as enshrined in the Standing Committee’s rules and regulations and briefed the new members on the functioning of the Standing Committee and its biweekly meetings.

As per Clause VI of the Standing Committee’s rules and regulation under the Rules and Regulation of Central Tibetan Administration, the newly commenced Standing Committee members were allocated into the respective three sections for the duration of one year from October 9, 2023, to October 8, 2024, as follows:

Gyundrel Deytsen (Finance) :

Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong

Chabsi Deytsen (Political) :

Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen Parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi

Zinkyong Tokship Deytsen (Administration):