Tripura State Minister Ram Prasad Paul Visits Tibetan Parliament

Today around 10:00am, State Minister of Tripura, Mr. Ram Prasad Paul visited Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and he was welcomed warmly by the Members of the Standing Committe. This visit was coordinated by Mr. Rishi Walia who is Northern India Regional Convener of Core Group for Tibetan Cause.

Members of the Standing Committee accorded Hon’ble State Minister to the Tibetan Parliament House and elucidated on the functioning of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. He was later escorted to the Standing Committee Members’ conference hall where he was introduced profoundly on the commission of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Central Tibetan Administratin’s structure as a whole. He asked the members on the current situation of negotiation between the Sino-Tibetan Conflicts to which, the members explained on the wishes of CTA on the early resumption of such dialogue. This dialogue is a policy of Middle Way Approach of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and CTA, proposing the Chinese government for a genuine autonomy for all Tibetans living in the three traditional provinces of Tibet within the framework of the People’s Republic of China. With the repetitive rejections from the Chinese government, the Sino-Tibetan dialogues came to halt from year 2010 after ninth rounds of talks.

He was later presented with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama book: My Land and My People as a souvenir to deepen the relationship between Tibetans and Indians.