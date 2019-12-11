10th Public Accounts Committee Commences Today

Members of 10th Public Accounts Committee on 11 Dec, 2019

Dharamsala: As per the resolution passed in the 8th session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Res. No. 2019/16/8/53 & Doc. No. 53 and following the clauses 120 and 121 as stated in the rules and regulation of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile under the Rules and Regulation of the Tibetans-in-Exile, Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the incumbent parliament selected members for the tenth Public Accounts Committee viz., members of parliament Ven. Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten, Mr. Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa, Ms. Tsering Lhamo, Ms. Samten Choedon, and Ms. Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar.

The members convened in the morning of December 11 and unanimously selected Parliamentarian Geshe Atuk Tseten as its Chairman and Parliamentarian Ngawang Tharpa as its Secretary.

At 10 am this morning, they met with the Speaker and Deputy Speaker to seek the requisite guidance and commenced with the execution of their allotted tasks.

Speaker, Deputy Speaker along with the Members of 10th Public Accounts Committee at Speaker’s office

