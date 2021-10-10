17th TPiE’s Standing Committee meets for the first time

Dharamsala: Today the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile welcomed its new members for the first Standing Committee. As per Article 42 of the Charter of Tibetans in exile, the Standing Committee consisting of two Parliamentarians from each three traditional provinces and one Parliamentarian from each religious schools formed and commenced with the respective allocation of the members into different sections and responsibilities.

Presided by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the first meeting of the Standing Committee was attended by its members Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering, Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel, Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim, Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong, Parliamentarian Geshe Gangri, and Parliamentarian Choedak Gyatso.

At 9:00 am in the Library cum Conference Hall, the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s first Standing Committee members were greeted and welcomed by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel. “It is a matter of pride and a moment for us to get encouraged, as the Standing Committee members are able to meet for the first time. Even though it is Sunday, in order to hold the Parliament session as soon as possible, we have decided to summon the meeting,” said the Speaker.

The Speaker then explained the working procedure of the committee and related rules and regulations. As per Clause VI of the Standing Committee’s rules and regulation under the Rules and Regulation of Central Tibetan Administration, the newly commenced Standing Committee members were allocated into the respective three sections for the duration of one year from October 9, 2021, to October 8, 2022, as follows:

I. Gyundrel Deytsen (Finance) :

Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende Parliamentarian Geshe Gangri

II. Chabsi Deytsen (Political) :

Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Parliamentarian Choedak Gyatso

III. Zinkyong Tokship Deytsen (Administration):