6th Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile To Reconvene in December

Dharamshala: The 6th session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will reconvene with the remaining business of the general session from 25th to 29th December 2023.

Due to the absence of the requisite quorum needed for the session to constitute, the sixth session was postponed until further notice on 28th September 2023.

The Hon’ble members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile are notified accordingly and are requested to register their attendance at the Parliamentary Secretariat on 24th December 2023.

The general session was postponed in accordance with the Article 49, clause (II) of the Charter of Tibetans in exile – In case a meeting of the Tibetan Parliament had to be adjourned for more than seven days due to the absence of the requisite quorum for the purpose, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker shall together take a decision to adjourn the meeting.

Download (PDF, 3.26MB)