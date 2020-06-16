Speaker Pema Jungney Welcomes the Formation of Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE) welcomed the formation of Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), an international cross-party group of legislators working towards reform on how democratic countries approach China. It is made up of global legislators and led by a group of co-chairs from Australia, Canada, the European Parliament, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Czech Republic, and Italy, who are senior politicians drawn from a representative cross-section of the world’s major political parties.

The Speaker on behalf of Tibetans in and outside of Tibet warmly welcomes the formation of Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) on June 5, 2020, and thanked legislators for being a part of this huge step towards making the issue of China a global concern. This alliance formulated by legislators from various Global Parliaments have come together to push the governments to adopt a tougher stance on China concerning the following five broad areas:

Safeguarding international rules-based order Upholding of Human Rights Promoting trade fairness Strengthening security Protecting national integrity

He wrote, “As you are well aware, China has been violating the basic human rights in Tibet and other parts of the world for decades, including the violation of religious freedom, violation of freedom of speech and expression, demolishment of thousands of religious institutions, disrobing of thousands of monks and nuns against their will and deprivation of basic human rights. Chinese authorities also continue to arbitrarily arrest, detain, torture, and unjustly sentence Tibetans under their opaquely legal system. Government of China sees human rights as an existential threat and its reaction has been posing an existential threat and jeopardize the rights of all the ethnic minorities in China and the rights of people worldwide.”

“We have been putting forward our voice against the unjust rules of the People’s Republic of China for more than 60 years and China has been deaf to us. Through the formation of IPAC, it brings hope that now China will not be able to continue their unjust and oppressive rules anymore.”

“Therefore, the formation of Inter-Parliamentary Alliance constitutes the prime step to hold China accountable for its serious human rights violation, to defend and restore the human rights they have been violating for decades. We are hopeful that IPAC can make a huge difference in making China a more just and transparent towards the minorities suffering under China and the whole world at large.”

“We value global values and Human rights therefore we stand united with you against the great challenge posed globally by China. I would like to wish you all the best for all the endeavors that lie ahead of this great beginning of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China.”

The creation of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China is a much-needed measure taken against human rights violations in the People’s Republic of China. Especially for the severe human rights violations that continue to pervade Tibet for more than 60 years.

International Parliamentary Alliance on China is made up of global legislators and led by a group of co-chairs (Details here- https://www.ipac.global/team)