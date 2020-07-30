Committee Meets to review the financial accounts of the office of the Audit Commission for 2020-2021

Dharamsala: A committee to review the financial accounts of the office of the Audit Commission for the fiscal year 2020-2021 meets today.

The committee consisting of Parliamentarian Ven Tenpa Yarphel, Deputy Secretary Sonam Paldon of Kashag Secretariat, and Deputy Secretary Tenzin Dolkar of Department of Religion was appointed by Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 23 July 2020 as per the rules of budget.

The committee unanimously elected Parliamentarian Ven Tenpa Yarphel as the Chairman and Deputy Secretary Sonam Paldon of Kashag Secretariat as the secretary of the committee and commenced the review of the financial accounts of the office of the Audit Commission for the fiscal year 2020-2021 earlier today.

Chairman Parliamentarian Ven Tenpa Yarphel of the committee