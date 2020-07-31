Speaker Pema Jungney congratulates newly appointed Cabinet Ministers of Himachal Pradesh

Speaker Pema Jungney, Shri Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Shri Rakesh Pathania, and Shri Rajinder Garg (from left)

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney, on behalf of all the Tibetans and the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his hearty congratulations to Shri Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Shri Rakesh Pathania, and Shri Rajinder Garg on being appointed as the Cabinet Ministers of Himachal Pradesh Government.

In the congratulatory letters written to Cabinet Ministers, Speaker wrote, “Members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile had the privilege to meet you during the 2018 winter session in Dharamshala, Kangra and our parliament delegation also had the honor to visit and interact with you in Shimla.”

“We are genuinely grateful and indebted to the people and the government of India for providing unwavering support towards the struggle and the cause of Tibet for more than 6 decades, particularly to the Himachal government and its people. Himachal is where the residence of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and headquarter of Central Tibetan Administration is based. I believe that the people and the government will continue to do so in the future as well.”

“As a vision of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Through Middle Way Approach we seek genuine autonomy within the framework of the People’s Republic of China serving the interest of both China and Tibet. We also look forward to having a peaceful dialogue between Chinese authorities and envoys of His Holiness the Dalai Lama which has come to a standstill after the 9th round of Negotiation in January 2010. We hope that you and your Government will support us in resuming the peaceful dialogue.”

“As you know that there is an ongoing border and territorial dispute between India and China, the Tibet issue becomes the key factor because Tibet always acted as the buffer zone between two of the most powerful country before the illegal occupation of Tibet by China in the 1950s but it all ended after the destruction of Tibet’s Independence therefore, we would like to urge you to render assistance in raising and solving the issue of Tibet in order to de-escalate the border dispute between India and China. Also, it is just not one or two countries but China has a list of territorial disputes with many Nations which proves that it is a long thought through and very well-plotted expansionist approach to take control over everything globally.”

“Honorable sir, we are establishing a Legislative Tibet Support group from every major Tibetan living States therefore, we enthusiastically look forward to reviving the Himachal Legislative Tibet Support Group which will be a huge support and contribution to our cause.”

“We would be obliged to receive an opportunity to meet and interact with you in the near future. Once again, I would like to extend my profound greetings to you on being appointed as the Cabinet Minister of Himachal Pradesh and also best wishes for the endeavours ahead and Tashi Delek.”

“Honorable sir, we would like to express our gratitude towards you for being a long term friend of Tibet and a firm supporter as well. You have been an active member of Indo Tibet Friendship Association, We are extremely thankful for your dedication and support towards our cause,” Speaker wrote to Shri Rakesh Pathania.

“I have had the privilege to meet you in Puruwala during the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of Sakya Puruwala Tibetan Society in Feb 2019. Tibetans in the District of Sirmour have known you and are extremely thankful to you for your dedication and support to our cause. You have been the longest-serving member of the Indo-Tibet Friendship society in Sirmour District,” Speaker wrote to Shri Sukh Ram Chaudhary.

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday with the induction of three ministers; Shri Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Shri Rakesh Pathania, and Shri Rajinder Garg. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to the new ministers at a function in the Raj Bhawan.

