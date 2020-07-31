Deputy Speaker meets executive committee members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and RSS Kangra

Dharamsala: Mr. Mani Sharma, executive committee member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Kangra along with Mr. Thakur Das and Mr. Pawan Attri, members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Kangra visited Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 30 July 2020, to apprise Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of their recent activities and to discuss on future collaborations of political campaigns.

During their meeting with the Deputy Speaker, they informed about the ‘boycott made in China’ campaign in lower Dharamsala because of the ongoing border tension between India and China and due to the Wuhan originated Covid-19. According to them, even though His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and many Tibetans reside in Dharamsala, many of the local Indians in Dharamsala are still unaware of the real Tibet issue. Which makes campaigns at the local level very informative, so, therefore, they also requested Deputy Speaker to attend such events in the future.

Deputy Speaker thanked them for organizing such campaigns and informed about the 154 self-immolations and other protests against the oppressive Chinese regime by the Tibetans living in Tibet. Likewise, in exile, the issue of Tibet has spread across the world under the leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration. Following the advice of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, nine rounds of negotiations from 2002 to 2010 were held between Chinese representatives and envoys of His Holiness to resolve the issue of Tibet through Middle Way Approach, especially about the proposal of genuine autonomy for all the Tibetans in the 8th round of negotiation by the envoys.

He further spoke world Parliamentary support groups, international Tibet support groups, and about the resolutions adopted in the various conventions of the Tibet support groups. Deputy Speaker appealed to the executive committee members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Kangra, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Kangra to support for the call by Tibet support groups in India to confer Bharat Ratna and Gandhi Peace Award to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.