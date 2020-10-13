Deputy Speaker condoles demise of Nagaland Environment Minister CM Chang

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and followers of Nagaland’s Environment Minister Late CM Chang who breathed his last on Monday at the age of 78 in Kohima.

In the condolence letter written to Mrs. Alema, wife of Late CM Chang, the Deputy Speaker wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn the demise of Mr. CM Chang Ji. He has contributed in Indian Politics through various capacities including as an IAS officer, Member of the Lok Sabha and Minister of Nagaland State government.”

“Mr. CM Chang will be remembered for his tremendous contribution to Nagaland as an able administrator, a prominent parliamentarian and minister. He also visited Dharamsala and received an audience with His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama. Mr. CM Chang was a long term supporter of our cause and he expressed his support through various mediums including attending the celebration of 50th anniversary of Democracy in Exile organized by Tibetan Parliament in Exile in 2010,” he wrote.

“I, on behalf of Tibetans in and outside Tibet, and personally would like to offer my sincerest condolences and strength to the family and followers at this difficult time.”

The Deputy Speaker further wrote, “Our parliament delegation have had the honour of meeting Mr. CM Chang several times during his tenure in the office of the Parliament. He was close to our cause and expressed his support whenever needed. Especially, He was very supportive and helpful to the Tibetans living in Dimapur. Therefore, We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the support and help that he has rendered wholeheartedly.”

“On behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile, I pay my deepest condolences to the family and followers of late Mr. CM Chang once again.”

“The demise of Mr. CM Chang is a great loss to India, particularly to the state of Nagaland and for the Tibetans too. We pay our sincere homage and pray for the departed soul,” he concluded.

