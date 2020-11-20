Tibetan Parliament Speaker welcomes US Congressman Ted Yoho‘s sponsored resolution on Tibet



Dharamshala: Speaker Pema Jungney on behalf of Tibetans in and outside Tibet and the 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile extended his heartiest gratitude to Congressman Ted Yoho for sponsoring the resolution titled “H. Res. 697: – Affirming the significance of’ the advocacy for genuine autonomy for Tibetans in the People’s Republic of China and the work His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama has done to promote global peace, harmony, and understanding.”

Expressing gratitude to the Congressman, the Speaker wrote, “I am very pleased to learn the unanimous passage of the Resolution in the US House of Representatives. It is with profound gratitude and joy that I am writing to you to express how delighted and grateful we are with this great news.”

“I would also like to offer my sincerest gratitude to our longtime friends and supporters Representative Jim McGovern, Michael McCaul and Chris Smith who along with you introduced and recommended this Resolution in the House last year.”

“We are grateful for all the Acts and Resolutions introduced in the House to support our political cause. This proves that the Unites States of America stands with Truth, Justice and Humanity – the core principles of a civilized society. The Resolution states that the House of Representatives:

(1) Recognizes the cultural and religious significance of a genuinely autonomous Tibet and the deep bond between the American and Tibetan people;

(2) Commends the 14th Dalai Lama for his commitment to global peace and nonviolence; and

(3) Determines that it would be beneficial to convene a bipartisan, bicameral forum, either through a Joint Meeting of Congress, a teleconference broadcast in the Auditorium at the Capitol Visitor Center, or roundtable, between Members of Congress and His Holiness the Dalai Lama to discuss peaceful solutions to international conflicts.”

“All the aforementioned statements in the Resolution are very significant and thus proves that you are very much aware of the truth and stands by it. The contributions made by His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet to the global peace, harmony and understanding are certainly innumerable. We are grateful to you for recognizing and acknowledging the commitments of His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama for the betterment of this world. We Tibetans are deeply indebted to the government and people of the United States of America for the steadfast support and kindness. We appeal you to continue your support till our cause is resolved. Your support will make a huge difference in garnering international support in other parliaments of the world.”

“Once again I would like to thank you on behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament in exile. My prayers & good wishes are with you in your future endeavours,” concluded the Speaker.