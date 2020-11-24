Speaker Pema Jungney condoles the demise of Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

Dharamshala: Speaker Pema Jungney of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile offered his heartfelt condolences to Shri Gaurav Gogoi, MP of Lok Sabha, on the demise of his father Shri Late Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam.

Expressing his deep sadness, the Speaker wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn the demise of your father Mr. Tarun Gogoi. On behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile I express my sincere condolence to you and your family. Mr. Tarun Gogoi has contributed in Indian Politics for several decades both at central and state level. He was a prominent Indian leader.”

“Your beloved father was a steadfast supporter of our cause and especially during the early exile days, Tibetan arriving and settling in Baksa district of Assam were graciously welcomed and supported by the Assam government and people in many possible ways. Therefore we remain indebted to the government of India and the people of Assam.”

“I along with our parliament delegation have had the honour of meeting Mr Tarun Gogoi in July 2018 during the advocacy campaign for Tibet cause held in Assam, during which he expressed his sympathy and solidarity towards our cause. Our parliament delegation also had the honour of meeting you and we are grateful for the support that your entire family and political party provide us.”

“On behalf of the Tibetans in and outside Tibet, I would like to offer sincerest condolences and strength to the family and followers at this difficult time. The demise of Mr. Tarun Gogoi is a great loss to Indian Politics and the nation, particularly to the state of Assam and for the Tibetans too. We pay our sincere homage and pray for the departed soul.”

Download (PDF, 265KB)