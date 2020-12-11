Deputy Speaker to attend a conference in Assam

Dharamsala: As per the invitation proffered, Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok will embark on an official tour from 12-19 December 2020 to attend the National Executive Conference of the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch as a Special Guest in Kalakhetra Guwahati, Assam which shall be held for two days on 15-16 December 2020.

This is the second National Executive Meeting of the year 2020, which will cover the following agendas; Freedom of Tibet in the present world’s scenario, Human rights violation by China in Tibet, and organizational strengthening (BTSM). The Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Shri Indresh Kumar of RSS, and many others will also attend the conference.

The Deputy Speaker will leave Dharamsala for the official tour on 12 December and will return on 19 December 2020. The Deputy Speaker will also undergo COVID-19 testing as required by the respective authorities of the areas of states.