Deputy Speaker condoles demise of Former HP CM Shanta Kumar’s wife late Santosh Shailza

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, on behalf of Tibetans in and outside Tibet and the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, expressed his sincerest condolences and sympathy to Shri Shanta Kumar and his family on the saddening news of the untimely demise of his beloved wife Smt. Santosh Shailja who passed away earlier today at the age of 83. Shri Shanta Kumar is a Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, a veteran politician, and a longtime Tibet supporter.

Offering his condolence to Shri Shanta Kumar, the Deputy Speaker wrote, “Smt. Santosh Shailja ji had a commendable educational background and an aptitude for writing and reading who afterwards wrote many articles and Novels. She had also worked as a teacher in Govt. Higher Secondary School in Delhi. She was an amazing women who had a positive influence on everyone around her and touched everyone she knew. She was a strong and caring woman who always stood beside you and supported you through life.”

“We would also like to extend our gratitude to you and your family for revering His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama deeply, and for always advocating and supporting the Tibet cause whenever it was possible. We are also grateful to you for your consistent support and assistance in leading the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT) for a long period of time.”

“We Tibetans, living in and outside, share in the grief of you and your family at this sad time because passing away of your beloved wife is a great loss to us Tibetan as well.”

“On behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, I pay my heartfelt condolence and prayers to you and your family once again. May you and your family find the comfort and peace that you seek and may the soul of your wife rest in peace.”

