Statement of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on the occasion of the official commemoration marking the 35th birthday of the 11th Kunzig Panchen Rinpoche Jetsun Tenzin Gedhun Yeshi Trinley Phuntsok Pal Sangpo

Today marks the momentous occasion of the 35th birthday of the 11th Kunzig Panchen Rinpoche, Jetsun Tenzin Gedhun Yeshi Trinley Phuntsok Pal Sangpo (Gedhun Choekyi Nyima). It is therefore a day of great importance to be observed with celebrations by all the Tibetan people, both inside and outside Tibet. However, this day has also become one of great sadness for the people of Tibet, as it has been decades since we last saw him or heard his teachings.

Gedhun Choekyi Nyima was born on the 25th day of April in 1989, corresponding to the 19th day of the 3rd month in the Tibetan Earth-Serpent Year. His birth took place in Lhari Dzong, located in the Nagchu region of Tibet, to his father, Konchog Phuntsog, and mother, Dechen Choedon. The historical relationship between successive Dalai Lamas and successive Panchen Lamas has been uniquely characterized by mutual recognition of their reincarnations, with each often serving as either a teacher or a disciple to the other. In line with this unique historical bond between them, His Holiness the Dalai Lama assumed the responsibility with deep commitment to conduct comprehensive examinations of all the facts in the Panchen Lama reincarnation process for many years. This was done in strict adherence to Tibetan customs, traditions, as well as religious rituals and practices.

On the 15th day of the 3rd month in the Tibetan Wood-Hog Year, corresponding to May 14, 1995, His Holiness the great 14th Dalai Lama made an unmistakable recognition of the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Lama. He bestowed upon him the name Tenzin Gedhun Yeshi Trinley Phuntsok Pal Sangpo and composed a prayer for his spontaneous fulfilment of wishes. With this proclamation, His Holiness the Dalai Lama officially recognized him as the reincarnated 11th Panchen Rinpoche.

On May 17, 1995, the Chinese Communist Party government issued an announcement filled with wild and distorted narratives, attempting to argue that the proclamation made by His Holiness the Dalai Lama was illegal and, therefore, void. Furthermore, the Chinese Communist Party government forcibly abducted the six-year-old reincarnated Rinpoche Gedhun Choekyi Nyima along with his parents, other family members, and Chadrel Rinpoche, who served as the Chairman of the committee tasked with searching for the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Rinpoche. It has now been 29 years since their disappearance.

The Chinese Communist Party, which staunchly opposes and disregards any religious faith, installed another boy in place of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima solely to serve their deceitful political agenda. Nevertheless, the fact remains that the Tibetan people both inside and outside Tibet, along with Buddhists worldwide, steadfastly believe that Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, recognized by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, is the true reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Rinpoche. This conviction is unwavering—their faith in him remains unshakeable.

The 10th Kunzig Panchen Rinpoche, Jetsun Tenzin Trinley Jigme Choekyi Wangchug Pal Sangpo, was unwavering in his relentless commitment to the religious, political, and national causes of Tibet. On May 18, 1962, he courageously presented a seventy-thousand-character petition to Chinese Premier Zhao Enlai, detailing the atrocities suffered by the Tibetan people across their homeland. In reprisal for this appeal, the Chinese Communist Party subjected the revered Panchen Rinpoche to vicious struggle sessions and launched scathing criticisms against him. Consequently, he was imprisoned in Beijing for nearly 9 years and 10 months. Upon his release, the Panchen Rinpoche resumed his dedicated service to the religious, political, and national interests of the Tibetan people. In particular, he revitalized the preservation of the Tibetan language and script. The Tibetan people remain immensely grateful to the 10th Panchen Rinpoche for his remarkable contributions and accomplishments.

It has now been 29 years since the Communist Party of China abducted and made the 11th Panchen Rinpoche disappear at the age of six. This action by the Chinese government constitutes a grave violation of various provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. He remains, to this day, the world’s youngest prisoner of conscience.

For an entire year following his abduction on May 17, 1995, the Chinese Communist Party denied holding him. In May 1996, China finally admitted to holding the young boy ‘under the protection of the government at the request of his parents.’ However, the Chinese government has yet to grant any access to him—neither to governmental bodies, concerned organizations, nor non-governmental investigators—to ascertain whether he is even alive.

In fact, the Communist Party of China continues to flagrantly violate human rights and religious freedom in this matter.

Concerning the whereabouts and well-being of the 11th Panchen Rinpoche and his family, pressures have been exerted by various United Nations working groups, committees, and human rights officials. These include the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Committee against Torture, among others.

Despite these efforts, the Chinese government has kept on making efforts to avoid the issue by making unsubstantiated claims. Their responses have consistently been evasive, refusing to disclose any meaningful information, which strains credibility. As a result, we do not trust the claims made by the Chinese government and believe their actions violate international laws.

The United Nations Organization, governments, international organizations, members of parliaments, the global community of Tibet support groups, international human rights organizations, and individual lawmakers worldwide have tirelessly campaigned for the immediate release of the 11th Panchen Rinpoche from his custodial detention by the Communist Party of China.

Similarly, the Central Tibetan Administration, the exile-based Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, and Tibetan non-governmental organizations have repeatedly appealed to governments and parliaments worldwide, urging their support for the immediate release of the Panchen Rinpoche, his family members, and Chadrel Rinpoche.

In this context, the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has also undertaken and will continue to undertake, international lobbying efforts, particularly for this cause, besides consistently voicing criticisms and issuing appeals to the Chinese government on numerous occasions through the adoption of official resolutions of solidarity in each session.

Remembering the debt of gratitude we owe to His Holiness the Dalai Lama for his great kindness in having undertaken the unmistaken recognition of the reincarnation of the Kunzig Panchen Rinpoche, we appeal to everyone concerned about this issue to consolidate their efforts with a reinforced sense of commitment. It is crucial to grasp the gravity of the situation in which the Panchen Rinpoche is living.

We also reiterate our call to the Chinese Communist Party government that it must be fully transparent in clearing all doubts regarding the true situation of the Kunzig Panchen Rinpoche and the members of his family.

We remain fervent in our prayers and supplication that the 11th Kunzig Panchen Rinpoche Jetsun Tenzin Gedhun Yeshi Trinley Phuntsok Pal Sangpo remains in sound health conditions; that he may swiftly be released from the captivity of the Communist Party of Chinese government; that the entire communities of the Tibetan people and Buddhist peoples may definitely realize the glorious visual blessings of his golden countenance; and that he may thereby be able to resume the role that he has inherited from his predecessors.

In conclusion, we wish and pray that His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the supreme leader of the Tibetan people, the refuge and protector of the sentient beings of all the three realms of existence but especially us the people of the Snowland of Tibet, may live for a hundred aeons; that all his altruistic wishes and desires may be seen fulfilled with spontaneity without any hindrance, and that the just cause of the Tibetan people may definitely be seen to prevail.

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

25 April 2024

* In case of any discrepancy between this English translation and its Tibetan original, the latter should be considered as authoritative and final for all purposes.