Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Pays Homage at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, paid homage to Lord Shri Ram at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The event was graced by the presence of numerous eminent dignitaries, lending a sense of prestige and significance to the occasion on 22nd April 2024.
Speaker expressed gratitude to the organizer for orchestrating this event and offered prayers for religious harmony and global peace, as well as for the enduring friendship between India and Tibet. Participants underscored the significance of the Tibetan issue, culture and religion.
Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, upon his arrival in Ayodhya on 21st April, participated in the Saryu Ghat ’Arti’ Pooja program, demonstrating his reverence for the cultural and spiritual traditions of the region.
The event was preceded by the attendance of numerous high-level dignitaries, adding an air of distinction and importance to the occasion.