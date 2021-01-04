Deputy Speaker congratulates Nancy Pelosi on being re-elected as speaker of US House of Representatives

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and all Tibetans in and outside Tibet, extended his heartiest congratulations to Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the United States House of Representatives on being re-elected as the House Speaker.

Greeting the US Speaker, the Deputy Speaker wrote, “You are one of the genuine and ardent supporters who have closely been with our struggle. We are truly grateful to you for your consistent support and kindness towards the Tibetans and also thankful for the recent passage of Tibet Support and Policy Act 2020. We truly admire your leadership and determination of working towards a better cause.”

“You have been a Champion of International Democracy and Human rights. Your victory signifies the faith and trust that people have in your leadership.Your Honesty, dedication, sincerity and humility as a leader is truly admirable. I would like to thank you on behalf of the Tibetans inside Tibet in particular. We appreciate and applaud you for always standing by Truth, Justice and Human Values. Under your leadership and guidance and with the support of the US Government, We hope to resolve the issue of Tibet at the earliest.”

The Deputy Speaker concluded by writing, “I would like to congratulate you once again. I pray and wish you success in all your future endeavours.”

Download (PDF, 265KB)