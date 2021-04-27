Deputy Speaker condoles demise of Tibet supporter and Indian Supreme court Advocate Shri Naresh Mathur

Deputy Speaker condoles demise of Tibet supporter Indian Supreme court Advocate Shri Naresh Mathur

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Shri Naresh Mathur, a staunch Tibet supporter and advocate of Indian Supreme court to his wife Mrs. Antonella Mathur and family.

The Deputy Speaker wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn the demise of your husband Honourable Late. Shri Naresh Mathur ji, who was an Indian Supreme court Advocate and a great author. He will be remembered as a prominent advocate for his outstanding service to the nation and people of India.”

“Advocate Shri Naresh Mathur ji remains one of the instrumental supporters who tremendously contributed and supported the cause of Tibet in every possible means. He had a significant association with Dharma and he once mentioned that “he came in contact with Buddhist teaching through Tibet House in Delhi”. Shri. Naresh Mathur ji constantly supported Tibet House, Delhi and helped many other Tibetan Institutions through his profession.”

“Furthermore, Advocate Shri Naresh ji along with Late Advocate Shri J.M. Mukhi played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Tibetan Settlement, Majnu-ka-tilla, Delhi.”

“Our Parliament delegation had the privilege to meet Advocate Shri. Naresh Mathur several times. I personally had the chance to meet and interact with him regarding the Tibet issue.”

“Advocate Shri. Naresh Mathur ji actively and consistently took part in various events and penal discussions related to Tibet’s issue which manifested his solidarity and support for Tibet and Tibetan people. He also earnestly participated in the Flames of Truth Torch March, 2012 in Delhi. He constantly urged the central government to revise its Tibet policy and put pressure on China to resolve the Tibet’s issue.”

“We express our hearty gratitude to the late Advocate Shri. Naresh Mathur ji for his selfless service for the Tibet cause and the Tibetan society. On behalf of all the Tibetans living in and outside, I would like to extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to your beloved family members and his colleagues. May the demise soul rest in peace.”

