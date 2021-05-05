Deputy Speaker congratulates CM M. K. Stalin of Tamil Nadu on election victory

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile congratulated Shri M. K. Stalin for election victory.

The Deputy Speaker wrote, “It is with immense gratitude that I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartiest congratulations to your honourable on being elected as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and also to your Political Party on this Historic victory.”

“Hon’ble Sir, your father Late Shri M. Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and former president of the DMK political Party was a great man who selflessly worked and contributed to the Indian Politics and especially to the unique language and culture of Tamil Nadu. Your late father was a long standing supporter of Tibet’s cause and Tibetan Parliamentary delegation had the opportunity to meet him in 2004 and your sister Smt. Kanimozhi, also a Member of Parliament, in the year 2016. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to your late father and the DMK party for the genuine and staunch support.”

“In the past 62 years of Tibet’s occupation since the 1959 brutal Chinese invasion in Tibet, the situation inside Tibet still remains grim with all the fundamental and basic human rights being violated. China is currently having territorial disputes with numerous countries including India which proves that It is their long thought through and very well plotted expansionist approach to take control over everything globally. Tibet issues play a very critical factor as Tibet always acted as the buffer zone between India and China before the invasion of China in Tibet. We should also take it into consideration and hold China accountable for the deadliest virus covid-19 which was a man made virus originated from China to disrupt the globe and it indeed caused chaos all over the world for 2 years now. We stand in solidarity with India during this critical time and pray for the speedy recovery of India as a whole.”

“Hon’ble Sir, as a vision of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Through the Middle Way Approach we seek genuine autonomy within the framework of the People’s Republic of China serving the interest of both China and Tibet. Therefore, your honourable being a great leader and CM of Tamil Nadu, we hope that your government and your political party will support us in resuming the peaceful dialogue between Chinese authorities and envoys of His Holiness the Dalai Lama which has come to a standstill after the 9th round of Negotiation in January 2010. I would like to urge you to render assistance in raising and solving the Tibet issue in order to de-escalate the territorial disputes.”

“We have had the privilege to meet MP’s of the DMK party and discuss the Tibet issues in the past. I look forward to receive an opportunity to meet you in the future. We hope that your government and your Political Party will continue to support the cause of Tibet in future.”

“I, on behalf of the Tibetans residing all over the world and the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile would like to congratulate you once again on this great occasion and may your future endeavours have fruitful results in bettering the lives of the people of your state.”