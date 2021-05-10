Deputy Speaker congratulates CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, on behalf of all the Tibetans all over the world and the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, extended his sincerest congratulation to newly elected Assam’s CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Party for the triumph over recent election.

The Deputy Speaker wrote, “Historically Assam and Tibet share a cordial relationship connected by the great Tsangpo (Brahmaputra) river which flows to India through Assam from Tibet. Also played a very pivotal role in accounts to the History of Tibetans refugees in India as Assam was one of the first state to welcome His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and the 80,000 Tibetans to India in 1959 after their flight from the ruthless Chinese invasion in Tibet. Also, the first press conference was held in Tezpur, Assam.”

“We Tibetans are indeed genuinely grateful to the nation and the people of India for the acceptance and their support towards our cause. Especially to the people and the State Government of Assam for rendering assistance in the early 1960’s when Tibetan temporarily resided in Assam.”

“You are well aware that ever since the 1959 brutal Chinese invasion in Tibet, the situation inside Tibet still remains grim with all the fundamental and basic human rights being violated. China is currently having territorial disputes with numerous countries including India which proves that It is their long thought through and very well plotted expansionist approach to take control over everything globally. Tibet issues plays a very critical factor as Tibet always acted as the buffer zone between India and China before the invasion of China in Tibet. We should also take it into consideration and hold China accountable for the deadliest virus covid-19 which was manmade virus originated from China to disrupt the world and it indeed caused chaos all over the world for 2 years now.”

“Hon’ble Sir, as a vision of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Through the Middle Way Approach we seek genuine autonomy within the framework of the People’s Republic of China serving the interest of both Tibet and China. Therefore, your honourable being a great leader and CM of Assam, we hope that you and your government will support us in resuming the peaceful dialogue between Chinese authorities and envoys of His Holiness the Dalai Lama which has come to a standstill after the 9th round of Negotiation in January 2010. I would like to urge you to render assistance in raising and solving the Tibet issue in order to de-escalate the territorial disputes.”

“In December 2020 National executive conference of Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch on Tibet issues was also held in Guwahati, Assam. Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation had opportunities to meet and interact with the Member of Parliament in Delhi, former Chief Minister and also State Assembly members regarding the Tibet issues in the past. We would be obliged to receive an opportunity to meet with you in the succeeding years and under your leadership, we are hopeful to establish a State Assembly Tibet support. We hope that during your term as the CM of Assam, your government will continue to support the cause of Tibet in future.”

“I congratulate you once again on being elected as the Chief Minister of Assam and wish you luck for your future constructive endeavours. We are confident that under your leadership you will work for the betterment of the people of your State.”

