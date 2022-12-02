Parliamentarian Tenzin Phuntsok Doring Meets with the Australian All Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet

Canberra: Tibetan Parliamentarian Mr. Tenzin Phuntsok Doring, representing Tibetans in Australasia, called upon the Co-Chairs of the Australian All Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet, Hon’ble Warren Entsch, Hon’ble Susan Templeman, Hon’ble Janet Rice, Hon’ble Stephen Bates, and Hon’ble Gred Kearney, for their constant support for the Tibetan issue, which still remains grim under the atrocious rule of the Chinese government, in a meeting with the Australian All Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet in Canberra on November 30, 2022. He was accompanied by the Representative of the Office of Tibet, Australia, Mr. Karma Singey, the Executive Officer of the Australia Tibet Council, Dr. Zoe Indai, and the President of the National Federation of Tibetan Communities Association, Australia, Mr. Kalsang Tsering.

In the meeting, Parliamentarian Doring Tenzin stressed the Chinese government law on the management measures for the reincarnation of living Buddhas in Tibet, particularly on His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation, and urged them to take a firm stand against this interference. The Communist Party of China continues to repress Tibetans inside Tibet by enforcing a number of illegitimate and repressive laws.

While Representative Karma Singe shared the upcoming priorities of his office on Tibetan issues, including the visit plan of the Australian Parliamentary Delegation to Dharamsala,

The Australian All Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet comprises parliamentarians from various political parties in Australia, and presently it is led by Australian parliamentarians Warren Entsch, Susan Templeman, and Janet Rice. This meeting witnessed the enthusiasm of some new Australian parliamentarians and the staff of the parliamentarians.