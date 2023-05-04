Parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Tenpa Yarphel successfully conclude their official visit to Choejor, Nepal

Dharamsala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Tenpa Yarphel visited the scattered Tibetan communities of Choejor (Boudha and Jorpati) on 26th April 2023.

The parliamentarians visited Choejor settlement office, Local Tibetan Assembly (LTA), Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, Mentsekhang, healthcare center and others. They also held an internal meeting with the Representative of Nepal’s Office of Tibet, ChoeJor Settlement Officer, members of LTA and Regional Freedom Movement and provided the needed clarifications to their queries.