A delegation of Bharat Tibbat Sangh visits the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 21st September 2023: A delegation of Bharat Tibbat Sangh visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile today and had an interactive meeting with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang at the Standing Committee’s hall.

The visiting delegation observed the ongoing session where they were accorded a warm welcome by the house.

Greeting the visiting guests, the Deputy Speaker briefed them on the evolution of the Tibetan democracy in exile and establishment of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 2nd September 1960 under the leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

She further spoke on the current alarming situation of Tibet under China’s rule including restriction on practicing one’s own religion, speaking one’s own language, and other basic human rights.

In addition, She highlighted the unfortunate fate of Tibetan children in Tibet who are forced to colonial boarding schools and stripped them of their right to learn their own language, religion, and culture.

In an effort to reach far flung areas of India, the Deputy Speaker informed the delegation of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s endeavour in spreading Tibet awareness through state advocacy campaigns while urging their corporation in reaching out to India’s grass-root level.

Explaining why Tibet matters to India especially with regard to its national security, the Deputy Speaker said, “Tibet is a case to study’ and elucidated how India can learn from the process of usurping Tibet and policies practiced there following its occupation by China.

She further explained TPiE Speaker’s open letter to G-20 leaders calling their attention to Tibet and clarified questions asked on TPiE’s campaigns and programs on international level by explaining working of International Network of Parliamentarians on Tibet (INPaT), 8 rounds of world parliamentarians convention on Tibet (WPCT), and others.

On behalf of the Indian people, the delegation emphasized their working for Tibet as a matter of pride and honour and assured their full support and coordination in resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict and briefed the Deputy Speaker on the BTS’s composition and functioning across its 22 chapters.

Delegation members assured their best in escalating the fight for Tibet with renewed energy on returning their respective locations and promised to carry forward the flame of Tibet to reach the general public of India.

In the interaction session, the delegation shared their roles, responsibilities, and contribution in spreading awareness on Tibet and fulfilling the objective of BTS in India and across the world.

They deliberated on need of having joint and coordinated campaigns between the Central Tibetan Administration and the Bharat Tibet Sangh, forming coalition with ASEAN countries, reaching out to young Indians by bringing them to Dharamshala for a first-hand experience of the working of the CTA, and bringing contribution of Tibetan sweater seller’s associations in reaching far flung areas of India with inclusive participation of the local dignitaries in celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s birth anniversary and other Tibetan celebrations and events.