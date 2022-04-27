A Delegation of Indian Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: A delegation of the Indian Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy comprising of Shri Sunil Kumar Mondal, MP (Lok Sabha); Shri Chandra Sekhar Bellana, MP (Lok Sabha); Shri Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, MP (Rajya Sabha); Shri S Gnanathiraviam, MP (Rajya Sabha); Shri Kishan Kapoor, MP (Lok Sabha); Shri Sanjay Seth, MP (Rajya Sabha); Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Chairperson, MP (Lok Sabha); Shri Gurjeet Singh Aujla, MP (Lok Sabha); Shri Harish Dwivedi, MP (Rajya Sabha); Shri Sanjay Haribabu Jadhav MP (Lok Sabha); Shri Jai Prakash, MP (Lok Sabha); Shri Dipsinh Shankarsinh Rathod, MP (Lok Sabha) and Shri Rajendra Gehlot, MP (Rajya Sabha) are on an official tour of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. Many of the members of the delegation accompanied by officials of the Ministry and Secretariat paid a visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 26th April 2022.

Members of the Indian Parliament were warmly received by members of the Standing Committee led by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel at the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat. Greeting the delegation at the Standing Committee’s hall, the Speaker welcomed each of them to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. He extended his gratitude to India and its people for rendering support and assistance to the exiled Tibetans for the past more than 6 decades since the occupation of Tibet by China, especially for providing a safe haven for the preservation of Tibet’s distinct culture and religion. Speaking of the evolution of Tibetan democratic polity under the leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Speaker explained the composition and election process of Tibetan Parliament members and briefed them on the constitution and functioning of the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament while introducing each of the members of the Standing Committee.

The Speaker further explained that the Tibetan Parliament is a unicameral system without any political parties holding two sessions in a year where the Parliament members stand independently while speaking on the issues discussed at the Parliament. Likewise, he urged Indian lawmakers to stand up against the human rights violation inside Tibet while explaining how the Central Tibetan Administration strives to resolve the issue of Tibet and advocates for the Tibetans living inside Tibet.

Finally, the Speaker explained the books which were presented to the Indian MPs and once again thanked them for visiting the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Thereafter, Shri Kishan Kapoor, MP (Lok Sabha), while speaking at the gathering expressed his joy in visiting the TPiE and applauded the meeting of Indian and Tibetan MPs stating that the friendship between the Tibetan community and Indian community is an example for the rest of the world to follow. The MP also said that His Holiness the Dalai Lama who spread the message of peace around the globe should be honored with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

Speaking on the security of India, Shri Kishan Kapoor explained how the issue of Tibet is key to the conflicts happening at the border and urged the Indian MPs to extend their support for the Tibetan cause.

Thereafter, the Indian MPs partook in an interactive session with the Tibetan MPs before touring the Parliament Hall.