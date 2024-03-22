A Delegation of Peace and Harmony Visit Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang convened a meeting with the delegation of Peace and Harmony led by Shri Bibuti Kumar Mishra, the National President of Akhil Bharat Rachanatmak Samaj, on March 21, 2024. The delegation received a comprehensive briefing on the evolution, functioning, and composition of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Against the backdrop of global conflicts and environmental degradation in the name of progress, the Deputy Speaker emphasized the organization’s pivotal role in fostering peace, harmony, and stability worldwide during the meeting with the Peace and Harmony delegation.

Drawing attention to the dire environmental situation in Tibet, the Deputy Speaker elucidated on the imperative of harmony, emphasizing its significance not only among individuals but also between humanity and the environment while highlighting the unchecked exploitation of the Tibetan plateau and the crucial significance of Tibet’s environment and its rivers, which flow into countries across South East Asia, including India. She urged the visiting guests to advocate for resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict, raise the significance of Tibet’s environment in their future endeavours, and emphasized the crucial role of women in uplifting society.

The visiting delegation had the opportunity to observe the proceedings of the ongoing session, where they were warmly welcomed by the assembly.

Shri Bibhuti Kumar Mishra serves as the National President of Akhil Bharat Rachnatmak Samaj (ABRS) in New Delhi. The organization, founded by the Gandhian social worker Padma Vibhushan Dr. Nirmala Deshpande, former MP (RS), aims to promote peace and communal harmony globally.

Shri Bibhuti Kumar Mishra initiated a yearlong Peace and Harmony Journey starting from the auspicious day of July 6, 2023, the birth anniversary of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, with a nationwide tree plantation drive. He has been actively involved in the Tibetan cause through Akhil Bharat Rachanatmak Samaj.

The organization focuses on empowering socially disadvantaged youth and is also the founder of the Mahila Prabodhini Foundation in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. This foundation is dedicated to the socio-economic development of rural women, particularly those from marginalized communities.