A delegation of Taiwan Foundation for Democracy led by its president visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: A delegation of Taiwan Foundation for Democracy visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and met with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, and members of the Standing Committee on 30th October 2023.

The delegation consisted of Huang Yu-Lin, President, Taiwan Foundation for Democracy; Wu Kuo pen, Advisor, Overseas Compatriot Culture and Education Foundation; and Wu Ping-Tsung, Deputy Director, Taiwan Foundation for Democracy. They were accompanied by Kelsang Gyaltsen, Representative of the Office of Tibet, Taiwan.

Welcoming the delegation, the Speaker stressed on the need of Taiwanese, Tibetans, Uyghurs and Inner Mongolians working together to spread awareness on the global platform regarding the lack of transparency in the Chinese government’s policies and further briefed the delegation about the numerous Tibetan parliamentary delegations’ meetings and visits to Taiwanese embassies in India and abroad, and about the opportunity of hosting Taiwanese representatives at the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Highlighting the alarming situation inside of Tibet, the Speaker spoke on the need of bringing global attention to the atrocities happening in Chinese occupied Tibet and even at the face of cultural genocide, arbitrary detentions, custodial deaths, and others, how Tibetans there continue to endure the suppression with peaceful resistance.

The Speaker recalled interaction with some Taiwanese after the conclusion of the 8th world parliamentarian’s convention on Tibet (WPCT) in Washington DC and reiterated robust coordination between the two democracies.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang welcomed the delegates with great happiness and elucidated the visiting guests on the evolution of Tibetan democracy in exile. Beginning with the constitution of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, then called Commission of Tibetan People’s Deputies (CTPD) in 1960, the Deputy Speaker shed light on the democratisation of the Tibetan polity which is the gift of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The Deputy Speaker also spoke about the Tibetan Parliament members’ participation in numbers of global summits, shed some light on the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s vision of transiting to e-parliament and other upcoming projects and conferences, and reiterated coordinated effort and collaboration amongst Tibetans, Taiwanese, Uyghurs, Mongolians, and Hongkongers.

Huang Yu-Lin, President of Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, applauded His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s farsighted vision of democratising Tibetan polity with special features and characteristics and with a very unique composition having representatives from three traditional provinces, religious schools, etc.

Sharing their great happiness on receiving an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama earlier that day, he spoke about the contradictory observations made by His Holiness Dalai Lama on the functioning of the Indian parliament and the Chinese Communist Party’s congress mentioned in his biography ‘My Land and My People’ that greatly inspired His Holiness in adopting democratic values for a just society.

He further noted that the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker shoulder tremendous responsibility in enabling a functioning democracy and added that their talks were educational and inspirational.

The president of Taiwan Foundation for Democracy stressed on strengthening the coordination between Tibetans and Taiwan who share the same fate and should work together for the shared interest.

Wu Kuo pen, Advisor, Overseas Compatriot Culture and Education Foundation, who wishes to make contribution to Tibetan religious and environmental aspects, also shared his valuable suggestions and applauded the success of exiled Tibetans on having significant contribution despite a small population and limited resources.

The guests were taken on a tour of parliament hall after the presentation of ceremonial scarves and exchange of mementos.