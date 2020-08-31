A delegation of the Standing Committee meets Former HP Minister Shri Sudhir Sharma

A delegation of the Standing Committee comprising of Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim, and Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel presenting a souvenir Former HP Minister Shri Sudhir Sharma
Dharamsala:
A delegation of the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile comprising of Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim, and Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel met Shri Sudhir Sharma, Former Minister of the Housing, Urban Development and Town & Country Planning of Himachal Pradesh and a member of the Indian National Congress at his residence near Norbulingka at 12:10 pm today.
Deputy Speaker led Parliament members greeted and presented the former HP Minister with a traditional Tibetan scarf and a souvenir of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. While expressing happiness on receiving the opportunity to meet the former Minister, Deputy Speaker spoke on the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT), international Tibet support groups, resolutions adopted in the various conventions of the Tibet support groups, and the support received in the Indian Parliament and other international Parliaments with regard to the Tibetan struggle.
Highlighting the increasing restriction of the oppressive Chinese regime on the Tibetans living in Tibet, Deputy Speaker informed about the 154 self-immolations and other protests against the Chinese government by the Tibetans in Tibet. He further spoke about the dialogue held between the Chinese and the envoys of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and on the repeating Sino-Indian border conflicts caused by China after the occupation of Tibet which turned Tibet into a zone of war. Finally, Deputy Speaker led Parliament Members invited Shri Sudhir Sharma to the official celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Tibetan Democracy Day, to which the former HP Minister assured his presence.