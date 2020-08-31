A delegation of the Standing Committee meets Former HP Minister Shri Sudhir Sharma

A delegation of the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile comprising of Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim, and Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel met Shri Sudhir Sharma, Former Minister of the Housing, Urban Development and Town & Country Planning of Himachal Pradesh and a member of the Indian National Congress at his residence near Norbulingka at 12:10 pm today.

Deputy Speaker led Parliament members greeted and presented the former HP Minister with a traditional Tibetan scarf and a souvenir of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. While expressing happiness on receiving the opportunity to meet the former Minister, Deputy Speaker spoke on the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT), international Tibet support groups, resolutions adopted in the various conventions of the Tibet support groups, and the support received in the Indian Parliament and other international Parliaments with regard to the Tibetan struggle.

