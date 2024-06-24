A group of Delhi based diplomats and experts visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: A group led by FNF consisting of Delhi based diplomats and experts visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and held a meeting with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang at the parliamentary secretariat earlier today on 17th June 2024. The visiting guests were taken on a tour of the Tibetan parliament hall where they were briefed on the parliament’s evolution, composition, and functioning.

The group consisted of ERIK ILLIG, Managing Director at Wilhelm Textile; Marius Osswald, Political Minister Counsellor for German Embassy in New Delhi; D Dhanuraj PhD, Founder-Chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research, Kochi; Dr. Carsten Kicin, Head, Regional Office, FNF South Asia; Frank Hoffmann, Regional Project Manager, FNF South Asia; Nupur Hasija, Senior Program Manager, FNF South Asia; Shiksha Khanna, Regional Internal Auditor, FNF South Asia; and Ritu Khanna, Freelance German-English Translator.

Upon their arrival, the visiting guests were greeted by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang. During the guided tour of the parliament hall that followed, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang explained the composition of the Tibetan parliament. She detailed how the parliament prioritizes budgetary matters and scrutinizes the executive’s undertakings during its bi-annual sessions. The guests were briefed on the functioning and evolution of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile during this informative session.

In addition to highlighting the environmental significance of the Tibetan Plateau, the Deputy Speaker emphasized China’s systematic targeting of key elements of Tibetan culture, such as religion and language. She also expressed concerns about demographic changes in Tibet, the tragic self-immolations of Tibetans protesting shrinking freedoms, and severe human rights abuses in the region. The Deputy Speaker appealed to the visiting guests for support in amplifying the voices of Tibetans within Tibet.

Following this, a meeting took place at the Standing Committee’s hall where the Speaker expressed heartfelt appreciation for the FNF’s contribution to the flourishing of Tibetan democracy. He also praised the pledges made by many candidates in the European Parliament to support Tibet. The Speaker briefed the visiting guests about the upcoming visits of the Tibetan parliamentary delegation to Europe and other advocacy programs.

Thereafter, a Q&A session was held where the Deputy Speaker answered the questions of the guests.