Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel offers condolence over the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, expressed heartfelt condolences to the Roman Catholic Church and its followers upon the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis.

In the condolence letter, Speaker wrote, “With most profound respect and sorrow, I extend my heartfelt condolences on the demise of Pope Francis. His Papacy has been a testament to humility, compassion, and unwavering moral leadership. Pope Francis has not only inspired the hearts of the Roman Catholic Church but also countless others worldwide through his commitment to the poor, his call for environmental stewardship, and his pursuit of peace and dialogue. His impact transcends borders, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

“On behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament in Exile, I extend my sincere condolences to the members of the Roman Catholic Church and all the followers. In this time of shared grief, we stand united in our respect and admiration for Pope Francis”