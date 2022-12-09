A high-level delegation from Ladakh visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: A high-level delegation of the Union Territory of Ladakh consisting of Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, MP Lok Sabha; Shri Tashi Gyalson, Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC; Shri Tsering Angchuk, Deputy Chairman of LAHDC; and Shri Ghulam Mehdi Ashoor, Executive Councillor of LAHDC paid a visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and met with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang at around 3 pm today.

The delegation from Ladakh was received and taken on a tour of the Parliament Hall by the Deputy Speaker. While touring the parliament, the delegates were briefed on the evolution, functioning, and composition of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile by the Deputy Speaker.

They were also briefed on the pivotal role played by His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the democratization process of the Tibetan polity including the appointment of the people’s elected representative in the Parliament, adoption of the Charter of Tibetans in exile, devolution of His political authority, and others.

The Deputy Speaker extended her gratitude to India and Indians, especially to the people of Ladakh for all the support extended to the Tibetans in Ladakh. At the same time, she apprised the delegates about the housing issues faced by the Tibetan refugees in India.

The delegates from Ladakh assured their full and continued support to the Tibetans. They were then presented with books of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Tibet related books by the Deputy Speaker.